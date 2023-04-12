Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (CELZ) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CELZ)’s stock price has increased by 131.26 compared to its previous closing price of 0.48. However, the company has seen a 121.78% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CELZ) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CELZ is 5.19. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CELZ is $7.00, which is $5.88 above the current price. The public float for CELZ is 13.72M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.62% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CELZ on April 12, 2023 was 2.61M shares.

CELZ’s Market Performance

CELZ stock saw an increase of 121.78% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 136.89% and a quarterly increase of 166.50%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.88%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.10% for Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (CELZ). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 124.28% for CELZ stock, with a simple moving average of 101.71% for the last 200 days.

CELZ Trading at 87.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CELZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.88%, as shares surge +148.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +118.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CELZ rose by +131.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +79.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5340. In addition, Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. saw 193.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CELZ starting from Warbington Timothy, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $0.39 back on Nov 22. After this action, Warbington Timothy now owns 112,087 shares of Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc., valued at $3,897 using the latest closing price.

Warbington Timothy, the President & CEO of Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc., purchase 15,000 shares at $0.40 during a trade that took place back on Nov 21, which means that Warbington Timothy is holding 102,087 shares at $5,965 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CELZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-11562.50 for the present operating margin

-36.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. stands at -11449.26.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.64.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (CELZ) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.