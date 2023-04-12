Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (CLM) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

The public float for CLM is 217.39M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.53% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CLM on April 12, 2023 was 1.41M shares.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSE: CLM)’s stock price has decreased by -0.26 compared to its previous closing price of 7.84. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -0.89% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CLM’s Market Performance

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (CLM) has experienced a -0.89% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 0.13% rise in the past month, and a -1.01% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.42%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.06% for CLM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.91% for CLM’s stock, with a -8.87% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CLM Trading at -1.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.42%, as shares surge +2.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.01% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLM fell by -0.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.61. In addition, Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. saw 6.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (CLM) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.