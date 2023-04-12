Core & Main Inc. (CNM) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Core & Main Inc. (NYSE: CNM) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53x that is above its average ratio. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CNM is $29.44, which is $6.49 above the current price. The public float for CNM is 168.10M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.52% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CNM on April 12, 2023 was 788.28K shares.

Core & Main Inc. (NYSE: CNM)’s stock price has soared by 5.84 in relation to previous closing price of 22.45. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 6.69% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CNM’s Market Performance

Core & Main Inc. (CNM) has experienced a 6.69% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 10.77% rise in the past month, and a 12.18% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.00% for CNM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.55% for CNM’s stock, with a 6.83% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CNM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CNM stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for CNM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CNM in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $28 based on the research report published on February 14th of the current year 2023.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CNM reach a price target of $40. The rating they have provided for CNM stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 18th, 2022.

Barclays gave a rating of “Overweight” to CNM, setting the target price at $34 in the report published on March 31st of the previous year.

CNM Trading at 5.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.66%, as shares surge +9.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.01% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNM rose by +6.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.99. In addition, Core & Main Inc. saw 23.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CNM starting from Schneider Laura K, who sale 66,763 shares at the price of $24.03 back on Mar 03. After this action, Schneider Laura K now owns 4,866 shares of Core & Main Inc., valued at $1,604,181 using the latest closing price.

Whittenburg Mark G, the General Counsel and Secretary of Core & Main Inc., sale 31,204 shares at $24.02 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03, which means that Whittenburg Mark G is holding 5,286 shares at $749,364 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CNM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.74 for the present operating margin

+24.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Core & Main Inc. stands at +5.50. Equity return is now at value 22.70, with 7.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.05.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Core & Main Inc. (CNM) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.