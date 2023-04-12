Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

The public float for CEG is 326.25M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.92% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CEG on April 12, 2023 was 2.13M shares.

Constellation Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CEG)’s stock price has plunge by 0.12relation to previous closing price of 77.33. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 1.04% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 10/01/22 that How fast utilities recover from hurricanes like Ian can tell you which of their stocks is best

CEG’s Market Performance

CEG’s stock has risen by 1.04% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -0.17% and a quarterly drop of -7.83%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.65% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.41% for Constellation Energy Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.35% for CEG stock, with a simple moving average of -4.02% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CEG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CEG stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for CEG by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CEG in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $83 based on the research report published on February 22nd of the current year 2023.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CEG reach a price target of $88, previously predicting the price at $104. The rating they have provided for CEG stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 21st, 2023.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Sector Perform” to CEG, setting the target price at $91 in the report published on January 17th of the current year.

CEG Trading at -2.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CEG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.65%, as shares surge +0.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CEG rose by +1.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +32.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $76.40. In addition, Constellation Energy Corporation saw -10.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CEG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.02 for the present operating margin

+4.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for Constellation Energy Corporation stands at -0.65. The total capital return value is set at 2.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.01. Equity return is now at value -1.40, with -0.30 for asset returns.

Based on Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG), the company’s capital structure generated 52.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.36. Total debt to assets is 12.30, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 40.53. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.61.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.25, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.52 and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.19.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.