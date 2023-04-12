Cirrus Logic Inc. (CRUS) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Cirrus Logic Inc. (NASDAQ: CRUS) has decreased by -10.63 when compared to last closing price of 101.82. Despite this, the company has experienced a -13.83% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/01/22 that Cirrus Logic Stock Is Down Despite Upbeat Earnings. Here’s Why.

Is It Worth Investing in Cirrus Logic Inc. (NASDAQ: CRUS) Right Now?

Cirrus Logic Inc. (NASDAQ: CRUS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.98. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Cirrus Logic Inc. (CRUS) is $105.63, which is $14.63 above the current market price. The public float for CRUS is 54.87M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.69% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CRUS on April 12, 2023 was 544.32K shares.

CRUS’s Market Performance

The stock of Cirrus Logic Inc. (CRUS) has seen a -13.83% decrease in the past week, with a -8.93% drop in the past month, and a 11.94% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.60% for CRUS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -13.14% for CRUS’s stock, with a 9.76% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRUS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRUS stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for CRUS by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CRUS in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $120 based on the research report published on January 12th of the previous year 2022.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CRUS reach a price target of $92. The rating they have provided for CRUS stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on September 17th, 2021.

Barclays gave a rating of “Overweight” to CRUS, setting the target price at $100 in the report published on September 07th of the previous year.

CRUS Trading at -11.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRUS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.39%, as shares sank -11.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRUS fell by -13.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $104.18. In addition, Cirrus Logic Inc. saw 22.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRUS starting from THOMAS SCOTT, who sale 10,261 shares at the price of $109.65 back on Mar 30. After this action, THOMAS SCOTT now owns 20,554 shares of Cirrus Logic Inc., valued at $1,125,119 using the latest closing price.

ANDERSON SCOTT ARNOLD, the Sr VP, Supply Chain of Cirrus Logic Inc., sale 29,229 shares at $105.36 during a trade that took place back on Feb 09, which means that ANDERSON SCOTT ARNOLD is holding 8,979 shares at $3,079,481 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRUS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.56 for the present operating margin

+51.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cirrus Logic Inc. stands at +18.32. The total capital return value is set at 22.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch 19.90. Equity return is now at value 19.90, with 15.30 for asset returns.

Based on Cirrus Logic Inc. (CRUS), the company’s capital structure generated 11.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.00. Total debt to assets is 8.38, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.73, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.21 and the total asset turnover is 0.90. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.17.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Cirrus Logic Inc. (CRUS) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.