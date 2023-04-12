Chubb Limited (CB) shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Chubb Limited (NYSE: CB) has jumped by 1.05 compared to previous close of 196.03. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.71% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 03/22/23 that Chubb Tightens Environmental Screws

Is It Worth Investing in Chubb Limited (NYSE: CB) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Chubb Limited (NYSE: CB) is above average at 15.83x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.65.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Chubb Limited (CB) is $244.95, which is $47.31 above the current market price. The public float for CB is 413.20M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.42% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CB on April 12, 2023 was 1.88M shares.

CB’s Market Performance

CB’s stock has seen a 0.71% increase for the week, with a -0.16% drop in the past month and a -11.38% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.65%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.18% for Chubb Limited The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.20% for CB’s stock, with a simple moving average of -2.02% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CB stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for CB by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CB in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $239 based on the research report published on March 17th of the current year 2023.

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CB reach a price target of $225. The rating they have provided for CB stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on January 20th, 2023.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to CB, setting the target price at $246 in the report published on January 09th of the current year.

CB Trading at -2.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.65%, as shares surge +3.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.87% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CB rose by +0.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $192.25. In addition, Chubb Limited saw -10.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CB starting from Shasta Theodore, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $189.73 back on Mar 20. After this action, Shasta Theodore now owns 14,488 shares of Chubb Limited, valued at $189,730 using the latest closing price.

Keogh John W, the President & COO of Chubb Limited, sale 23,871 shares at $212.18 during a trade that took place back on Feb 28, which means that Keogh John W is holding 272,062 shares at $5,064,949 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.74 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Chubb Limited stands at +12.32. The total capital return value is set at 6.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.52. Equity return is now at value 10.30, with 2.70 for asset returns.

Based on Chubb Limited (CB), the company’s capital structure generated 34.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.43. Total debt to assets is 9.62, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 30.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.37.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Chubb Limited (CB) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.