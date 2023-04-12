Chinook Therapeutics Inc. (KDNY) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 0.17. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Chinook Therapeutics Inc. (KDNY) by analysts is $37.17, which is $17.44 above the current market price. The public float for KDNY is 62.26M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.49% of that float. On April 12, 2023, the average trading volume of KDNY was 533.97K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

KDNY) stock’s latest price update

Chinook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KDNY)’s stock price has decreased by -5.65 compared to its previous closing price of 21.60. However, the company has seen a fall of -11.55% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

KDNY’s Market Performance

Chinook Therapeutics Inc. (KDNY) has experienced a -11.55% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -7.19% drop in the past month, and a -17.99% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.02% for KDNY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.23% for KDNY stock, with a simple moving average of -6.89% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KDNY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KDNY stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for KDNY by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for KDNY in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $41 based on the research report published on March 06th of the current year 2023.

Guggenheim, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KDNY reach a price target of $43. The rating they have provided for KDNY stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 01st, 2023.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to KDNY, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on December 05th of the previous year.

KDNY Trading at -11.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KDNY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.07%, as shares sank -10.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.89% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KDNY fell by -11.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.34. In addition, Chinook Therapeutics Inc. saw -22.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KDNY starting from Krishnan Mahesh, who sale 924 shares at the price of $23.01 back on Apr 04. After this action, Krishnan Mahesh now owns 1,275 shares of Chinook Therapeutics Inc., valued at $21,261 using the latest closing price.

King Andrew James, the Chief Scientific Officer of Chinook Therapeutics Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $23.34 during a trade that took place back on Apr 03, which means that King Andrew James is holding 16,992 shares at $116,718 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KDNY

Equity return is now at value -40.60, with -32.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Chinook Therapeutics Inc. (KDNY) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.