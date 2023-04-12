China Index Holdings Limited (CIH) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of China Index Holdings Limited (CIH) has seen a -0.85% decrease in the past week, with a -0.53% drop in the past month, and a -0.32% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.75% for CIH. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.39% for CIH’s stock, with a simple moving average of 9.35% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in China Index Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CIH) Right Now?

China Index Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CIH) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 2.15x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for CIH is at 0.72. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CIH is 66.12M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.43% of that float. The average trading volume for CIH on April 12, 2023 was 27.48K shares.

CIH) stock’s latest price update

China Index Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CIH)’s stock price has soared by 31.99 in relation to previous closing price of 0.71. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -0.85% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CIH Trading at 0.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CIH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.45%, as shares sank -0.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading unchanged at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CIH fell by -0.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9148. In addition, China Index Holdings Limited saw 0.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CIH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+49.40 for the present operating margin

+82.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for China Index Holdings Limited stands at +44.96.

Based on China Index Holdings Limited (CIH), the company’s capital structure generated 311.59 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 75.70. Total debt to assets is 6.15, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 311.59. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 75.70.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.74 and the total asset turnover is 1.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.19.

Conclusion

In conclusion, China Index Holdings Limited (CIH) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.