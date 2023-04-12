Carnival Corporation & plc (CUK) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for CUK is also noteworthy at 2.27.

The public float for CUK is 146.80M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.64% of that float. The average trading volume of CUK on April 12, 2023 was 1.99M shares.

CUK) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CUK) has increased by 1.90 when compared to last closing price of 8.93. Despite this, the company has experienced a 1.34% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

CUK’s Market Performance

Carnival Corporation & plc (CUK) has experienced a 1.34% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 3.29% rise in the past month, and a 7.95% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.62%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.41% for CUK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.62% for CUK stock, with a simple moving average of 5.91% for the last 200 days.

CUK Trading at -3.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CUK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.62%, as shares surge +8.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.54% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CUK rose by +1.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.49. In addition, Carnival Corporation & plc saw 26.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CUK starting from Bernstein David, who sale 107,119 shares at the price of $11.08 back on Feb 21. After this action, Bernstein David now owns 286,041 shares of Carnival Corporation & plc, valued at $1,186,696 using the latest closing price.

WEISENBURGER RANDALL J, the Director of Carnival Corporation & plc, purchase 100,000 shares at $11.76 during a trade that took place back on May 25, which means that WEISENBURGER RANDALL J is holding 870,950 shares at $1,175,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CUK

Equity return is now at value -83.70, with -13.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Carnival Corporation & plc (CUK) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.