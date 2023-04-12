Cal-Maine Foods Inc. (CALM) Stock Showcases 2.85% 20-Day Moving Average

The stock of Cal-Maine Foods Inc. (CALM) has seen a -5.65% decrease in the past week, with a 2.64% gain in the past month, and a 9.30% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.09% for CALM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.85% for CALM’s stock, with a 2.95% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cal-Maine Foods Inc. (NASDAQ: CALM) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Cal-Maine Foods Inc. (NASDAQ: CALM) is 3.70x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CALM is -0.05. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Cal-Maine Foods Inc. (CALM) is $56.25, which is $3.44 above the current market price. The public float for CALM is 37.74M and currently, short sellers hold a 15.58% of that float. On April 12, 2023, CALM’s average trading volume was 897.12K shares.

CALM) stock’s latest price update

Cal-Maine Foods Inc. (NASDAQ: CALM)’s stock price has soared by 1.84 in relation to previous closing price of 56.52. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -5.65% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 12/29/22 that Egg Prices Have Soared, So Why Is Cal-Maine Stock Tumbling?

Analysts’ Opinion of CALM

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CALM reach a price target of $38, previously predicting the price at $47. The rating they have provided for CALM stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on May 26th, 2021.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to CALM, setting the target price at $47 in the report published on October 28th of the previous year.

CALM Trading at 2.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CALM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.02%, as shares surge +5.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CALM fell by -5.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $56.11. In addition, Cal-Maine Foods Inc. saw 5.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CALM starting from HARDIN CHARLES JEFF, who sale 1,201 shares at the price of $60.15 back on Mar 31. After this action, HARDIN CHARLES JEFF now owns 4,194 shares of Cal-Maine Foods Inc., valued at $72,240 using the latest closing price.

HUGHES LETITIA CALLENDER, the Director of Cal-Maine Foods Inc., sale 1,180 shares at $54.70 during a trade that took place back on Jan 26, which means that HUGHES LETITIA CALLENDER is holding 42,727 shares at $64,546 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CALM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.91 for the present operating margin

+19.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cal-Maine Foods Inc. stands at +7.46. The total capital return value is set at 13.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.52. Equity return is now at value 58.80, with 44.90 for asset returns.

Based on Cal-Maine Foods Inc. (CALM), the company’s capital structure generated 0.13 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.13. Total debt to assets is 0.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.07. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.07.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.85, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.27 and the total asset turnover is 1.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.58.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Cal-Maine Foods Inc. (CALM) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.