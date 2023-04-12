Blend Labs Inc. (BLND) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Blend Labs Inc. (BLND) by analysts is $1.81, which is $1.14 above the current market price. The public float for BLND is 210.77M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.38% of that float. On April 12, 2023, the average trading volume of BLND was 1.91M shares.

BLND) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Blend Labs Inc. (NYSE: BLND) has decreased by -4.84 when compared to last closing price of 0.86. Despite this, the company has experienced a -14.30% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

BLND’s Market Performance

BLND’s stock has fallen by -14.30% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -39.07% and a quarterly drop of -51.97%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.57% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.89% for Blend Labs Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -19.70% for BLND’s stock, with a -59.95% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BLND

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BLND stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for BLND by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for BLND in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $2.25 based on the research report published on November 14th of the previous year 2022.

Keefe Bruyette, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BLND reach a price target of $2.75, previously predicting the price at $4. The rating they have provided for BLND stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on July 25th, 2022.

BLND Trading at -43.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BLND to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.57%, as shares sank -42.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -46.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BLND fell by -10.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -69.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9849. In addition, Blend Labs Inc. saw -43.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BLND starting from Ghamsari Nima, who sale 169,242 shares at the price of $0.94 back on Mar 29. After this action, Ghamsari Nima now owns 0 shares of Blend Labs Inc., valued at $158,766 using the latest closing price.

Sumner Crystal, the Head of Legal, Compliance,Risk of Blend Labs Inc., sale 15,180 shares at $1.64 during a trade that took place back on Feb 01, which means that Sumner Crystal is holding 440,057 shares at $24,819 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BLND

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-119.57 for the present operating margin

+34.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for Blend Labs Inc. stands at -326.79. The total capital return value is set at -39.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch -113.52. Equity return is now at value -235.60, with -119.20 for asset returns.

Based on Blend Labs Inc. (BLND), the company’s capital structure generated 188.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 65.32. Total debt to assets is 52.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 185.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 64.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.91. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.42 and the total asset turnover is 0.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.07.

Conclusion

To sum up, Blend Labs Inc. (BLND) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.