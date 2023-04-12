BILL Holdings Inc. (BILL) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for BILL is at 1.97. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 20 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for BILL is 101.36M, and currently, shorts hold a 9.30% of that float. The average trading volume for BILL on April 12, 2023 was 2.90M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

BILL) stock’s latest price update

BILL Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BILL)’s stock price has gone rise by 3.15 in comparison to its previous close of 74.84, however, the company has experienced a -2.84% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 02/03/23 that Bill.com Stock Sinks After a Big Earnings Beat. Customer Spending Is a Problem.

BILL’s Market Performance

BILL’s stock has fallen by -2.84% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 12.95% and a quarterly drop of -23.10%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.93% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.16% for BILL Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.82% for BILL’s stock, with a -34.61% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BILL

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BILL reach a price target of $86. The rating they have provided for BILL stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 17th, 2023.

SMBC Nikko gave a rating of “Neutral” to BILL, setting the target price at $110 in the report published on February 03rd of the current year.

BILL Trading at -11.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BILL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.93%, as shares surge +4.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -35.62% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BILL fell by -2.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $75.25. In addition, BILL Holdings Inc. saw -29.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BILL starting from Rettig John R., who sale 9,377 shares at the price of $90.16 back on Mar 06. After this action, Rettig John R. now owns 28,866 shares of BILL Holdings Inc., valued at $845,474 using the latest closing price.

Cota Germaine, the SVP, Finance & Accounting of BILL Holdings Inc., sale 2,772 shares at $85.58 during a trade that took place back on Mar 02, which means that Cota Germaine is holding 1,569 shares at $237,239 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BILL

Equity return is now at value -8.60, with -3.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, BILL Holdings Inc. (BILL) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.