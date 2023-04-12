B&G Foods Inc. (BGS) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of B&G Foods Inc. (BGS) has gone up by 4.49% for the week, with a 9.26% rise in the past month and a 32.04% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.43% for BGS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.26% for BGS stock, with a simple moving average of -2.64% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in B&G Foods Inc. (NYSE: BGS) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for BGS is at 0.49. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for BGS is $13.79, which is -$2.49 below the current market price. The public float for BGS is 70.23M, and currently, shorts hold a 15.89% of that float. The average trading volume for BGS on April 12, 2023 was 1.20M shares.

BGS) stock’s latest price update

B&G Foods Inc. (NYSE: BGS)’s stock price has increased by 2.58 compared to its previous closing price of 15.87. however, the company has experienced a 4.49% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BGS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BGS stocks, with Consumer Edge Research repeating the rating for BGS by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for BGS in the upcoming period, according to Consumer Edge Research is $9 based on the research report published on December 01st of the previous year 2022.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BGS reach a price target of $23, previously predicting the price at $25. The rating they have provided for BGS stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on June 14th, 2022.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Underweight” to BGS, setting the target price at $27 in the report published on November 05th of the previous year.

BGS Trading at 14.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BGS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.64%, as shares surge +11.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.95% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BGS rose by +4.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.27. In addition, B&G Foods Inc. saw 46.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BGS starting from Wacha Bruce C, who sale 12,500 shares at the price of $14.81 back on Mar 10. After this action, Wacha Bruce C now owns 46,491 shares of B&G Foods Inc., valued at $185,125 using the latest closing price.

Wenner David L, the Director of B&G Foods Inc., purchase 20,000 shares at $14.01 during a trade that took place back on Nov 14, which means that Wenner David L is holding 760,392 shares at $280,294 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BGS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.52 for the present operating margin

+17.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for B&G Foods Inc. stands at -0.53. The total capital return value is set at 6.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.35. Equity return is now at value -1.30, with -0.30 for asset returns.

Based on B&G Foods Inc. (BGS), the company’s capital structure generated 283.15 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 73.90. Total debt to assets is 63.99, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 275.59. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 71.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.64, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.77. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.06 and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.75.

Conclusion

In conclusion, B&G Foods Inc. (BGS) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.