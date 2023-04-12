BELLUS Health Inc. (BLU) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of BELLUS Health Inc. (BLU) has gone down by 0.00% for the week, with a -8.39% drop in the past month and a -7.28% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.98%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.02% for BLU. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.34% for BLU’s stock, with a -25.03% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ: BLU) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for BLU is at 0.16. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for BLU is $19.01, The public float for BLU is 103.38M, and currently, shorts hold a 9.35% of that float. The average trading volume for BLU on April 12, 2023 was 655.77K shares.

BLU stock's latest price update

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ: BLU)’s stock price has gone decline by -1.01 in comparison to its previous close of 6.95,

Analysts’ Opinion of BLU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BLU stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for BLU by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BLU in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $9 based on the research report published on July 29th of the previous year 2021.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BLU reach a price target of $8. The rating they have provided for BLU stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on January 29th, 2021.

Evercore ISI gave a rating of “Outperform” to BLU, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on November 18th of the previous year.

BLU Trading at -9.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BLU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.98%, as shares sank -8.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BLU rose by +0.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.24. In addition, BELLUS Health Inc. saw -16.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BLU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-489837.50 for the present operating margin

The net margin for BELLUS Health Inc. stands at -475500.00. Equity return is now at value -22.70, with -21.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 22.42.

Conclusion

In conclusion, BELLUS Health Inc. (BLU) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.