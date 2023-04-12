Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for AXSM is also noteworthy at 1.91. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for AXSM is $106.86, which is $44.1 above than the current price. The public float for AXSM is 35.41M, and at present, short sellers hold a 24.10% of that float. The average trading volume of AXSM on April 12, 2023 was 914.76K shares.

AXSM) stock’s latest price update

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AXSM)’s stock price has plunge by 3.06relation to previous closing price of 61.03. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 4.96% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/19/22 that Fast-Acting Depression Drug Wins FDA Approval. Axsome Stock Is Flying.

AXSM’s Market Performance

AXSM’s stock has risen by 4.96% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 3.35% and a quarterly drop of -0.94%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.57% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.99% for Axsome Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.61% for AXSM stock, with a simple moving average of 8.68% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AXSM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AXSM stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for AXSM by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AXSM in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $75 based on the research report published on January 05th of the current year 2023.

Loop Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AXSM reach a price target of $95. The rating they have provided for AXSM stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 01st, 2022.

Mizuho gave a rating of “Buy” to AXSM, setting the target price at $76 in the report published on September 07th of the previous year.

AXSM Trading at -1.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AXSM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.57%. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.56% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AXSM rose by +5.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +159.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $61.90. In addition, Axsome Therapeutics Inc. saw -18.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AXSM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-351.74 for the present operating margin

+78.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for Axsome Therapeutics Inc. stands at -373.99. The total capital return value is set at -130.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch -139.37. Equity return is now at value -252.20, with -79.70 for asset returns.

Based on Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM), the company’s capital structure generated 86.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.36. Total debt to assets is 28.56, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 86.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.15.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 51.44, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.65 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.54.

Conclusion

In summary, Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.