Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRA) has seen a decline in its stock price by -5.79 in relation to its previous close of 2.59. However, the company has experienced a -14.39% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRA) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ATRA is 0.95.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for ATRA is 94.28M and currently, short sellers hold a 17.71% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ATRA on April 12, 2023 was 1.17M shares.

ATRA’s Market Performance

The stock of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) has seen a -14.39% decrease in the past week, with a -21.79% drop in the past month, and a -32.60% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.51% for ATRA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -16.06% for ATRA stock, with a simple moving average of -42.15% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATRA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ATRA stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for ATRA by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for ATRA in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $3 based on the research report published on July 20th of the previous year 2022.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ATRA reach a price target of $5, previously predicting the price at $16. The rating they have provided for ATRA stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on July 13th, 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to ATRA, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on July 13th of the previous year.

ATRA Trading at -34.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATRA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.53%, as shares sank -21.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -49.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATRA fell by -12.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -65.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.87. In addition, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. saw -25.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATRA starting from Touchon Pascal, who sale 15,679 shares at the price of $3.63 back on Mar 02. After this action, Touchon Pascal now owns 750,728 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc., valued at $56,868 using the latest closing price.

Koppikar Utpal, the Chief Financial Officer of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc., sale 6,871 shares at $3.63 during a trade that took place back on Mar 02, which means that Koppikar Utpal is holding 181,978 shares at $24,921 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ATRA

Equity return is now at value -114.80, with -57.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.