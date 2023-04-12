Assessing the Risk and Potential of Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc.’s (AMV) Stock

The stock of Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. (AMV) has seen a 7.41% increase in the past week, with a -29.78% drop in the past month, and a -78.99% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.56% for AMV. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.25% for AMV stock, with a simple moving average of -92.61% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. (NASDAQ: AMV) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for AMV is $3.50, which is $1.42 above the current market price. The public float for AMV is 13.35M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.35% of that float. The average trading volume for AMV on April 12, 2023 was 3.61M shares.

AMV) stock’s latest price update

Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. (NASDAQ: AMV)’s stock price has increased by 15.54 compared to its previous closing price of 0.50. However, the company has seen a 7.41% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 09/28/22 that Atlis Motor Stock Falls Sharply After Surging More Than 700% Over 2 Days

AMV Trading at -56.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.84%, as shares sank -25.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -81.82% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMV rose by +7.41%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6222. In addition, Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. saw -82.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AMV

The total capital return value is set at -1,932.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2,271.77.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.86.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. (AMV) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.