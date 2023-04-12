Asana Inc. (ASAN) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Asana Inc. (NYSE: ASAN)’s stock price has dropped by -0.78 in relation to previous closing price of 19.32. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -7.39% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 12/02/22 that Asana’s Outlook Has Been Hit by Slowdown in Tech Hiring. Here’s What Analysts Think.

Is It Worth Investing in Asana Inc. (NYSE: ASAN) Right Now?

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The public float for ASAN is 77.51M, and currently, short sellers hold a 15.00% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ASAN on April 12, 2023 was 3.49M shares.

ASAN’s Market Performance

ASAN stock saw an increase of -7.39% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 0.10% and a quarterly increase of 56.49%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.04%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.72% for Asana Inc. (ASAN). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.05% for ASAN’s stock, with a 1.95% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ASAN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ASAN stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for ASAN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ASAN in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $21 based on the research report published on March 09th of the current year 2023.

DA Davidson, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ASAN reach a price target of $18. The rating they have provided for ASAN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 03rd, 2023.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Neutral” to ASAN, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on December 02nd of the previous year.

ASAN Trading at 6.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.04%, as shares sank -7.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASAN fell by -7.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.55. In addition, Asana Inc. saw 39.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ASAN starting from Wan Tim M, who sale 3,336 shares at the price of $20.86 back on Mar 23. After this action, Wan Tim M now owns 603,715 shares of Asana Inc., valued at $69,583 using the latest closing price.

LACEY ELEANOR B, the GC, Corporate Secretary of Asana Inc., sale 1,321 shares at $20.86 during a trade that took place back on Mar 23, which means that LACEY ELEANOR B is holding 165,300 shares at $27,554 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ASAN

Equity return is now at value -163.20, with -50.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Asana Inc. (ASAN) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.