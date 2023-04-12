Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.02.

The public float for ARWR is 103.30M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.33% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ARWR on April 12, 2023 was 1.02M shares.

ARWR) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ARWR) has increased by 10.47 when compared to last closing price of 26.23.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 15.16% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ARWR’s Market Performance

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR) has seen a 15.16% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 9.67% gain in the past month and a -12.28% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.91%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.38% for ARWR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 16.10% for ARWR’s stock, with a -16.55% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARWR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARWR stocks, with SVB Securities repeating the rating for ARWR by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ARWR in the upcoming period, according to SVB Securities is $35 based on the research report published on April 12th of the current year 2023.

Bernstein, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ARWR reach a price target of $27. The rating they have provided for ARWR stocks is “Mkt Perform” according to the report published on March 21st, 2023.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to ARWR, setting the target price at $41 in the report published on September 09th of the previous year.

ARWR Trading at -1.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARWR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.91%, as shares surge +9.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARWR rose by +15.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.08. In addition, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -28.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ARWR starting from OLUKOTUN ADEOYE Y, who sale 11,350 shares at the price of $32.65 back on Mar 03. After this action, OLUKOTUN ADEOYE Y now owns 7,867 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $370,578 using the latest closing price.

GIVEN DOUGLAS B, the Director of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 875 shares at $32.62 during a trade that took place back on Feb 27, which means that GIVEN DOUGLAS B is holding 13,000 shares at $28,542 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ARWR

Equity return is now at value -36.80, with -20.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.