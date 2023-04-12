Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) Stock Observes -8.66% 200-Day Moving Average

The stock of Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) has seen a -3.62% decrease in the past week, with a -13.36% drop in the past month, and a 12.24% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.49% for ACHR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.72% for ACHR’s stock, with a -8.66% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE: ACHR) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ACHR is $9.40, which is $5.76 above than the current price. The public float for ACHR is 129.86M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.38% of that float. The average trading volume of ACHR on April 12, 2023 was 1.75M shares.

ACHR) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE: ACHR) has jumped by 1.92 compared to previous close of 2.61. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -3.62% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/04/23 that Stellantis to Build Flying Taxis With Archer Aviation

Analysts’ Opinion of ACHR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ACHR stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for ACHR by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ACHR in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $8 based on the research report published on July 27th of the previous year 2022.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ACHR reach a price target of $7. The rating they have provided for ACHR stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on April 28th, 2022.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Buy” to ACHR, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on April 11th of the previous year.

ACHR Trading at -3.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACHR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.73%, as shares sank -3.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.66% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACHR fell by -3.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -39.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.64. In addition, Archer Aviation Inc. saw 42.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACHR starting from Adcock Brett, who sale 142,209 shares at the price of $2.66 back on Jan 27. After this action, Adcock Brett now owns 0 shares of Archer Aviation Inc., valued at $377,878 using the latest closing price.

Adcock Brett, the 10% Owner of Archer Aviation Inc., sale 200,000 shares at $2.57 during a trade that took place back on Jan 25, which means that Adcock Brett is holding 0 shares at $514,060 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACHR

The total capital return value is set at -54.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch -52.36. Equity return is now at value -54.40, with -48.10 for asset returns.

Based on Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR), the company’s capital structure generated 4.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.31. Total debt to assets is 3.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.86. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.78.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.23.

Conclusion

In summary, Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.