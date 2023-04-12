Apple Inc. (AAPL) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for AAPL is at 1.30. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 26 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 6 rating it as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for AAPL is $170.06, which is $9.53 above the current market price. The public float for AAPL is 15.81B, and currently, shorts hold a 0.68% of that float. The average trading volume for AAPL on April 12, 2023 was 65.46M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

AAPL) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) has decreased by -0.03 when compared to last closing price of 160.80.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -2.94% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/10/23 that Stock Pickers Failed to Take Part in First-Quarter Rally

AAPL’s Market Performance

AAPL’s stock has fallen by -2.94% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 6.84% and a quarterly rise of 22.97%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.45% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.88% for Apple Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.56% for AAPL’s stock, with a simple moving average of 7.61% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AAPL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AAPL stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for AAPL by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AAPL in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $168 based on the research report published on April 06th of the current year 2023.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AAPL reach a price target of $199. The rating they have provided for AAPL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 06th, 2023.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to AAPL, setting the target price at $180 in the report published on March 03rd of the current year.

AAPL Trading at 4.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AAPL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.45%, as shares surge +5.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AAPL fell by -2.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $160.30. In addition, Apple Inc. saw 23.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AAPL starting from Maestri Luca, who sale 200 shares at the price of $164.92 back on Apr 06. After this action, Maestri Luca now owns 177,657 shares of Apple Inc., valued at $32,984 using the latest closing price.

WILLIAMS JEFFREY E, the COO of Apple Inc., sale 77,817 shares at $166.11 during a trade that took place back on Apr 04, which means that WILLIAMS JEFFREY E is holding 489,816 shares at $12,926,379 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AAPL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.29 for the present operating margin

+43.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Apple Inc. stands at +25.31. The total capital return value is set at 62.41, while invested capital returns managed to touch 58.22. Equity return is now at value 163.50, with 27.50 for asset returns.

Based on Apple Inc. (AAPL), the company’s capital structure generated 261.45 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 72.33. Total debt to assets is 37.56, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 216.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 59.90.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.83, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.01 and the total asset turnover is 1.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.88.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Apple Inc. (AAPL) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.