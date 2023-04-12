Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Triton International Limited (TRTN)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Triton International Limited (NYSE: TRTN) is above average at 5.64x. The 36-month beta value for TRTN is also noteworthy at 1.36. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for TRTN is $76.00, which is -$23.3 below than the current price. The public float for TRTN is 55.05M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.78% of that float. The average trading volume of TRTN on April 12, 2023 was 451.68K shares.

TRTN) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Triton International Limited (NYSE: TRTN) has jumped by 32.20 compared to previous close of 63.01. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 34.77% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported 1 hour ago that Brookfield Infrastructure Expands Supply-Chain Footprint with Triton International Acquisition

TRTN’s Market Performance

TRTN’s stock has risen by 34.77% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 32.90% and a quarterly rise of 17.34%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.79% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.41% for Triton International Limited The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 34.37% for TRTN’s stock, with a simple moving average of 31.59% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TRTN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TRTN stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for TRTN by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for TRTN in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $53 based on the research report published on April 08th of the previous year 2022.

B. Riley Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TRTN reach a price target of $70. The rating they have provided for TRTN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 09th, 2021.

B. Riley Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to TRTN, setting the target price at $56 in the report published on December 09th of the previous year.

TRTN Trading at 25.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRTN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 14.11% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.79%, as shares surge +31.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TRTN rose by +34.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +60.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $62.98. In addition, Triton International Limited saw 21.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TRTN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+50.81 for the present operating margin

+55.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for Triton International Limited stands at +40.87. The total capital return value is set at 8.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.97. Equity return is now at value 27.70, with 5.60 for asset returns.

Based on Triton International Limited (TRTN), the company’s capital structure generated 252.10 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 71.60. Total debt to assets is 66.71, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 285.66. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 62.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.63. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.01 and the total asset turnover is 0.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.38.

Conclusion

In summary, Triton International Limited (TRTN) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.