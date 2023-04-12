Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Rent the Runway Inc. (RENT)

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for RENT is $6.06, which is $2.89 above than the current price. The public float for RENT is 58.22M, and at present, short sellers hold a 13.33% of that float. The average trading volume of RENT on April 12, 2023 was 848.63K shares.

RENT) stock’s latest price update

Rent the Runway Inc. (NASDAQ: RENT)’s stock price has increased by 3.93 compared to its previous closing price of 3.05. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 9.31% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 09/13/22 that Rent the Runway to Lay Off Nearly a Quarter of Employees. The Stock Plummets.

RENT’s Market Performance

Rent the Runway Inc. (RENT) has experienced a 9.31% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 4.97% rise in the past month, and a -16.58% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.76%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.97% for RENT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 17.58% for RENT stock, with a simple moving average of -1.26% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RENT

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RENT reach a price target of $4. The rating they have provided for RENT stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on September 13th, 2022.

RENT Trading at -5.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RENT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.76%, as shares surge +7.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.61% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RENT rose by +9.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.71. In addition, Rent the Runway Inc. saw 3.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RENT starting from Hyman Jennifer, who sale 31,290 shares at the price of $2.62 back on Mar 21. After this action, Hyman Jennifer now owns 154,369 shares of Rent the Runway Inc., valued at $81,898 using the latest closing price.

Steinberg Larry, the Chief Technology Officer of Rent the Runway Inc., sale 15,747 shares at $2.62 during a trade that took place back on Mar 21, which means that Steinberg Larry is holding 624,962 shares at $41,216 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RENT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-60.01 for the present operating margin

+4.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rent the Runway Inc. stands at -104.18. The total capital return value is set at -37.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch -65.54. Equity return is now at value -675.40, with -37.70 for asset returns.

Based on Rent the Runway Inc. (RENT), the company’s capital structure generated 439.94 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 81.48. Total debt to assets is 69.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 432.07. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 80.02.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.90, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.74. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.85.

Conclusion

In summary, Rent the Runway Inc. (RENT) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.