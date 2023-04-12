Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG) is above average at 71.95x. The 36-month beta value for ISRG is also noteworthy at 1.31. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 10 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ISRG is $275.32, which is $14.7 above than the current price. The public float for ISRG is 348.62M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.60% of that float. The average trading volume of ISRG on April 12, 2023 was 1.70M shares.

ISRG) stock’s latest price update

Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG)’s stock price has increased by 1.48 compared to its previous closing price of 258.94. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.64% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 10/19/22 that Intuitive Surgical Stock Is Surging. Earnings Topped Expectations.

ISRG’s Market Performance

ISRG’s stock has risen by 3.64% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 16.92% and a quarterly drop of -0.82%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.88% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.45% for Intuitive Surgical Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.25% for ISRG stock, with a simple moving average of 12.08% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ISRG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ISRG stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for ISRG by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ISRG in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $278 based on the research report published on March 29th of the current year 2023.

Barclays gave a rating of “Overweight” to ISRG, setting the target price at $235 in the report published on October 18th of the previous year.

ISRG Trading at 8.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ISRG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.88%, as shares surge +15.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ISRG rose by +3.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +28.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $249.05. In addition, Intuitive Surgical Inc. saw -0.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ISRG starting from Curet Myriam, who sale 1,253 shares at the price of $228.47 back on Mar 01. After this action, Curet Myriam now owns 1,950 shares of Intuitive Surgical Inc., valued at $286,273 using the latest closing price.

DeSantis Robert, the EVP & Chief Product Officer of Intuitive Surgical Inc., sale 1,971 shares at $240.77 during a trade that took place back on Feb 16, which means that DeSantis Robert is holding 6,365 shares at $474,558 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ISRG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.35 for the present operating margin

+67.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for Intuitive Surgical Inc. stands at +21.25. The total capital return value is set at 13.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.46. Equity return is now at value 11.30, with 9.90 for asset returns.

Based on Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG), the company’s capital structure generated 0.85 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.84. Total debt to assets is 0.72, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.33 and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.40.

Conclusion

In summary, Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.