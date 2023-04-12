Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Gentex Corporation (GNTX)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ: GNTX) is above average at 20.34x. The 36-month beta value for GNTX is also noteworthy at 0.91. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for GNTX is $31.44, which is $4.65 above than the current price. The public float for GNTX is 233.01M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.54% of that float. The average trading volume of GNTX on April 12, 2023 was 1.28M shares.

GNTX stock's latest price update

The stock price of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ: GNTX) has jumped by 1.43 compared to previous close of 27.21. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -1.08% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

GNTX’s Market Performance

GNTX’s stock has fallen by -1.08% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 2.45% and a quarterly drop of -2.68%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.83% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.97% for Gentex Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.16% for GNTX stock, with a simple moving average of 0.52% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GNTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GNTX stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for GNTX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for GNTX in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $26 based on the research report published on December 14th of the previous year 2022.

Seaport Global Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to GNTX, setting the target price at $38 in the report published on July 26th of the previous year.

GNTX Trading at -1.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GNTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.83%, as shares surge +4.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.75% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GNTX fell by -1.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.07. In addition, Gentex Corporation saw 1.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GNTX starting from Boehm Neil, who sale 1,242 shares at the price of $28.41 back on Mar 06. After this action, Boehm Neil now owns 36,176 shares of Gentex Corporation, valued at $35,285 using the latest closing price.

Ryan Scott P, the General Counsel of Gentex Corporation, sale 9,895 shares at $28.29 during a trade that took place back on Feb 21, which means that Ryan Scott P is holding 20,631 shares at $279,948 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GNTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.28 for the present operating margin

+31.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gentex Corporation stands at +16.36. The total capital return value is set at 18.48, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.68. Equity return is now at value 15.70, with 13.80 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 7.29 and the total asset turnover is 0.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.79.

Conclusion

In summary, Gentex Corporation (GNTX) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.