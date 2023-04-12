Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (GLPI)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (NASDAQ: GLPI) is above average at 19.27x. The 36-month beta value for GLPI is also noteworthy at 1.02.

The average price estimated by analysts for GLPI is $56.88, which is $5.37 above than the current price. The public float for GLPI is 246.04M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.78% of that float. The average trading volume of GLPI on April 12, 2023 was 1.10M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

GLPI) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (NASDAQ: GLPI) has dropped by -0.58 compared to previous close of 51.54. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.54% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

GLPI’s Market Performance

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (GLPI) has seen a -0.54% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 1.47% gain in the past month and a 1.25% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.64% for GLPI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.55% for GLPI’s stock, with a 2.25% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GLPI

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GLPI reach a price target of $60, previously predicting the price at $54. The rating they have provided for GLPI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 11th, 2023.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Outperform” to GLPI, setting the target price at $55 in the report published on January 09th of the current year.

GLPI Trading at -1.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GLPI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.07%, as shares surge +1.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.23% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GLPI fell by -0.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $50.50. In addition, Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. saw -1.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GLPI starting from Urdang E Scott, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $53.82 back on Mar 01. After this action, Urdang E Scott now owns 150,132 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc., valued at $53,820 using the latest closing price.

Moore Brandon John, the COO, Gen Counsel & Sec of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc., sale 3,000 shares at $54.00 during a trade that took place back on Feb 01, which means that Moore Brandon John is holding 215,981 shares at $162,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GLPI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+73.63 for the present operating margin

+79.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. stands at +52.16. The total capital return value is set at 9.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.80. Equity return is now at value 20.10, with 6.40 for asset returns.

Based on Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (GLPI), the company’s capital structure generated 168.46 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 62.75. Total debt to assets is 58.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 168.40. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 62.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 14.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32.

Conclusion

In summary, Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (GLPI) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.