Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP) is above average at 20.65x. The 36-month beta value for CHKP is also noteworthy at 0.69. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 16 rating it as “hold,” and 3 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CHKP is $138.42, which is $3.64 above than the current price. The public float for CHKP is 100.67M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.18% of that float. The average trading volume of CHKP on April 12, 2023 was 824.28K shares.

CHKP) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP) has increased by 2.50 when compared to last closing price of 130.80.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.09% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 02/13/23 that Check Point Software Earnings Beat Expectations. The Stock Is Rising.

CHKP’s Market Performance

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) has experienced a 1.09% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 8.31% rise in the past month, and a 7.56% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.81% for CHKP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.83% for CHKP’s stock, with a 7.71% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CHKP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CHKP stocks, with SMBC Nikko repeating the rating for CHKP by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for CHKP in the upcoming period, according to SMBC Nikko is $120 based on the research report published on February 16th of the current year 2023.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CHKP reach a price target of $148. The rating they have provided for CHKP stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 14th, 2023.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to CHKP, setting the target price at $134 in the report published on January 24th of the current year.

CHKP Trading at 5.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CHKP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.59%, as shares surge +6.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CHKP rose by +1.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $129.52. In addition, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. saw 6.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CHKP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+37.95 for the present operating margin

+86.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. stands at +34.20. Equity return is now at value 26.50, with 14.10 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 3.71 and the total asset turnover is 0.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.27.

Conclusion

In summary, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bearish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.