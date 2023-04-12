Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Agilent Technologies Inc. (A)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) is above average at 31.23x. The 36-month beta value for A is also noteworthy at 1.03. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for A is $163.47, which is $24.54 above than the current price. The public float for A is 294.19M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.27% of that float. The average trading volume of A on April 12, 2023 was 1.41M shares.

A) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) has jumped by 0.36 compared to previous close of 138.02. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.48% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

A’s Market Performance

A’s stock has risen by 0.48% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 2.06% and a quarterly drop of -6.07%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.42% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.15% for Agilent Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.23% for A’s stock, with a simple moving average of 0.08% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of A

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for A stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for A by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for A in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $170 based on the research report published on January 10th of the current year 2023.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see A reach a price target of $165. The rating they have provided for A stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on August 25th, 2022.

UBS gave a rating of “Buy” to A, setting the target price at $139 in the report published on July 20th of the previous year.

A Trading at -2.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought A to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.42%, as shares surge +1.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.03% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, A rose by +0.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $135.60. In addition, Agilent Technologies Inc. saw -7.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at A starting from Ancher-Jensen Henrik, who sale 29,500 shares at the price of $155.78 back on Dec 14. After this action, Ancher-Jensen Henrik now owns 70,793 shares of Agilent Technologies Inc., valued at $4,595,510 using the latest closing price.

Grau Dominique, the Senior Vice President of Agilent Technologies Inc., sale 4,000 shares at $159.20 during a trade that took place back on Dec 13, which means that Grau Dominique is holding 92,379 shares at $636,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for A

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.10 for the present operating margin

+53.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Agilent Technologies Inc. stands at +18.31. The total capital return value is set at 19.15, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.30. Equity return is now at value 25.00, with 12.50 for asset returns.

Based on Agilent Technologies Inc. (A), the company’s capital structure generated 55.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.51. Total debt to assets is 27.73, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 53.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.02 and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.03.

Conclusion

In summary, Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.