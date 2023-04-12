Home  »  Hot Stocks   »  Alpine Summit Energy Partners Inc. (ALPS) vs. Its ...

Alpine Summit Energy Partners Inc. (ALPS) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Alpine Summit Energy Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: ALPS) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35x that is above its average ratio.

The public float for ALPS is 23.16M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.10% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ALPS on April 12, 2023 was 109.56K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

ALPS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Alpine Summit Energy Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: ALPS) has jumped by 53.71 compared to previous close of 0.70. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 73.14% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ALPS’s Market Performance

ALPS’s stock has risen by 73.14% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -44.56% and a quarterly drop of -79.42%. The volatility ratio for the week is 20.97% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 21.14% for Alpine Summit Energy Partners Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 15.64% for ALPS’s stock, with a -77.04% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ALPS Trading at -55.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALPS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 21.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 20.97%, as shares sank -44.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -76.12% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALPS rose by +73.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -82.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8828. In addition, Alpine Summit Energy Partners Inc. saw -78.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Alpine Summit Energy Partners Inc. (ALPS) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.

NewsHeater is specialized on the investments in tech sphere. Its specialists are interested in stocks that have been undervalued by different reasons. They are trying to find them, count their potential and bring them to their clients.

Navigation

Newsletter

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free.

© 2021 All rights reserved​