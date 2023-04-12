Alkermes plc (ALKS) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

In the past week, ALKS stock has gone up by 0.59%, with a monthly gain of 8.38% and a quarterly surge of 10.33%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.95%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.33% for Alkermes plc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.35% for ALKS stock, with a simple moving average of 11.22% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ: ALKS) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ALKS is 0.61. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Alkermes plc (ALKS) is $33.30, which is $4.36 above the current market price. The public float for ALKS is 161.64M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.86% of that float. On April 12, 2023, ALKS’s average trading volume was 1.23M shares.

ALKS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ: ALKS) has plunged by -0.28 when compared to previous closing price of 28.92, but the company has seen a 0.59% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALKS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALKS stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for ALKS by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ALKS in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $30 based on the research report published on November 03rd of the previous year 2022.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ALKS reach a price target of $25, previously predicting the price at $27. The rating they have provided for ALKS stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on October 14th, 2022.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Neutral” to ALKS, setting the target price at $26 in the report published on August 16th of the previous year.

ALKS Trading at 5.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALKS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.95%, as shares surge +8.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.62% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALKS rose by +0.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.49. In addition, Alkermes plc saw 10.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALKS starting from Daglio David Angelo Jr., who purchase 35,000 shares at the price of $23.31 back on Nov 14. After this action, Daglio David Angelo Jr. now owns 80,000 shares of Alkermes plc, valued at $815,734 using the latest closing price.

Nichols Christian Todd, the SVP, Chief Commercial Officer of Alkermes plc, sale 7,474 shares at $28.26 during a trade that took place back on Jun 21, which means that Nichols Christian Todd is holding 21,035 shares at $211,203 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALKS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-12.80 for the present operating margin

+76.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Alkermes plc stands at -14.24. The total capital return value is set at -9.58, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.79. Equity return is now at value -14.90, with -8.10 for asset returns.

Based on Alkermes plc (ALKS), the company’s capital structure generated 38.21 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 27.65. Total debt to assets is 20.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 36.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.57 and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.27.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Alkermes plc (ALKS) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.