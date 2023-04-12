agilon health inc. (AGL) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

agilon health inc. (NYSE: AGL)’s stock price has increased by 2.83 compared to its previous closing price of 26.84. but the company has seen a 8.88% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in agilon health inc. (NYSE: AGL) Right Now?

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for agilon health inc. (AGL) is $30.15, which is $1.75 above the current market price. The public float for AGL is 407.24M, and currently, short sellers hold a 9.13% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AGL on April 12, 2023 was 2.62M shares.

AGL’s Market Performance

AGL’s stock has seen a 8.88% increase for the week, with a 20.84% rise in the past month and a 57.18% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.39% for agilon health inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.69% for AGL stock, with a simple moving average of 26.48% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AGL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AGL stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for AGL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AGL in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $23 based on the research report published on December 09th of the previous year 2022.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AGL reach a price target of $33. The rating they have provided for AGL stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on September 14th, 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to AGL, setting the target price at $38 in the report published on September 12th of the previous year.

AGL Trading at 14.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AGL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.64%, as shares surge +19.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +34.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AGL rose by +8.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.34. In addition, agilon health inc. saw 71.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AGL starting from Desai Veeral, who sale 97,290 shares at the price of $28.70 back on Mar 24. After this action, Desai Veeral now owns 276,729 shares of agilon health inc., valued at $2,792,379 using the latest closing price.

Desai Veeral, the Chief Strategy & Dev. Officer of agilon health inc., sale 22,710 shares at $28.71 during a trade that took place back on Mar 23, which means that Desai Veeral is holding 276,729 shares at $651,911 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AGL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.36 for the present operating margin

+3.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for agilon health inc. stands at -3.95. The total capital return value is set at -10.49, while invested capital returns managed to touch -9.59. Equity return is now at value -9.80, with -5.90 for asset returns.

Based on agilon health inc. (AGL), the company’s capital structure generated 5.48 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.20. Total debt to assets is 3.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.85 and the total asset turnover is 1.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.71.

Conclusion

To put it simply, agilon health inc. (AGL) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.