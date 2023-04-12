AEye Inc. (LIDR) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for AEye Inc. (LIDR) is $0.43, which is $0.74 above the current market price. The public float for LIDR is 144.81M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.23% of that float. On April 12, 2023, LIDR’s average trading volume was 624.64K shares.

AEye Inc. (NASDAQ: LIDR)’s stock price has soared by 3.99 in relation to previous closing price of 0.25. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -15.84% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

LIDR’s Market Performance

LIDR’s stock has fallen by -15.84% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -43.29% and a quarterly drop of -55.01%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.88% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.44% for AEye Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -21.77% for LIDR’s stock, with a -76.39% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LIDR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LIDR stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for LIDR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LIDR in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $15 based on the research report published on November 11th of the previous year 2021.

ROTH Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LIDR reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for LIDR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 25th, 2021.

Guggenheim gave a rating of “Buy” to LIDR, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on September 23rd of the previous year.

LIDR Trading at -50.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LIDR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.88%, as shares sank -39.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -58.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LIDR fell by -15.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -88.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3251. In addition, AEye Inc. saw -45.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LIDR starting from Dunn Timothy J, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $0.79 back on Dec 16. After this action, Dunn Timothy J now owns 28,514 shares of AEye Inc., valued at $794 using the latest closing price.

Dunn Timothy J, the Director of AEye Inc., purchase 4,000 shares at $0.76 during a trade that took place back on Dec 15, which means that Dunn Timothy J is holding 27,514 shares at $3,035 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LIDR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2709.30 for the present operating margin

-139.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for AEye Inc. stands at -2706.72. The total capital return value is set at -68.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch -70.66. Equity return is now at value -82.30, with -63.40 for asset returns.

Based on AEye Inc. (LIDR), the company’s capital structure generated 29.51 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 22.79. Total debt to assets is 20.80, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 17.75. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.71.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -6.56, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 3.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.51 and the total asset turnover is 0.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.68.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of AEye Inc. (LIDR) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.