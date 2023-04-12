Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (AGLE) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 1.76. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (AGLE) by analysts is $2.50, which is $2.33 above the current market price. The public float for AGLE is 60.28M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.33% of that float. On April 12, 2023, the average trading volume of AGLE was 266.41K shares.

AGLE) stock’s latest price update

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AGLE)’s stock price has plunge by -35.26relation to previous closing price of 0.26. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -39.75% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

AGLE’s Market Performance

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (AGLE) has seen a -39.75% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -54.95% decline in the past month and a -67.94% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.90%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.60% for AGLE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -44.53% for AGLE’s stock, with a -69.26% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AGLE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AGLE stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for AGLE by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for AGLE in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $12 based on the research report published on May 04th of the previous year 2020.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AGLE reach a price target of $14. The rating they have provided for AGLE stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on March 21st, 2019.

AGLE Trading at -57.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AGLE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.90%, as shares sank -54.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -66.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AGLE fell by -40.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -71.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2907. In addition, Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. saw -62.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AGLE starting from Souza Marcio, who purchase 90,000 shares at the price of $0.56 back on Aug 25. After this action, Souza Marcio now owns 90,000 shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc., valued at $50,472 using the latest closing price.

Hanley Jr. Michael Conick, the Chief Commercial Officer of Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc., purchase 28,200 shares at $0.71 during a trade that took place back on Jun 08, which means that Hanley Jr. Michael Conick is holding 36,200 shares at $20,022 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AGLE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3640.23 for the present operating margin

+15.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. stands at -3598.75. The total capital return value is set at -117.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch -117.33. Equity return is now at value -127.10, with -95.10 for asset returns.

Based on Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (AGLE), the company’s capital structure generated 9.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.45. Total debt to assets is 6.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -14.63, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.91 and the total asset turnover is 0.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.25.

Conclusion

To sum up, Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (AGLE) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.