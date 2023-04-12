ABB Ltd (ABB) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for ABB Ltd (NYSE: ABB) is 25.62x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ABB is 1.15. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 16 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for ABB Ltd (ABB) is $35.55, which is $3.49 above the current market price. The public float for ABB is 1.73B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.13% of that float. On April 12, 2023, ABB’s average trading volume was 1.41M shares.

ABB) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of ABB Ltd (NYSE: ABB) has jumped by 2.17 compared to previous close of 33.15. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -1.60% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ABB’s Market Performance

ABB Ltd (ABB) has seen a -1.60% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 2.20% gain in the past month and a 3.26% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.62%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.47% for ABB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.46% for ABB’s stock, with a simple moving average of 13.47% for the last 200 days.

ABB Trading at 0.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ABB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.62%, as shares surge +2.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ABB fell by -1.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.10. In addition, ABB Ltd saw 11.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ABB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.38 for the present operating margin

+33.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for ABB Ltd stands at +8.53. The total capital return value is set at 17.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.43. Equity return is now at value 19.80, with 6.20 for asset returns.

Based on ABB Ltd (ABB), the company’s capital structure generated 66.91 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.09. Total debt to assets is 21.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 45.35. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.00 and the total asset turnover is 0.77. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.18.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of ABB Ltd (ABB) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.