Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a "buy," 0 as "overweight," 7 as "hold," and 1 as "sell."

The average price point forecasted by analysts for 8×8 Inc. (EGHT) is $5.83, which is $2.0 above the current market price. The public float for EGHT is 108.08M, and currently, short sellers hold a 15.85% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EGHT on April 12, 2023 was 1.67M shares.

EGHT) stock’s latest price update

The stock of 8×8 Inc. (NASDAQ: EGHT) has decreased by -1.03 when compared to last closing price of 3.87. Despite this, the company has experienced a -6.13% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

EGHT’s Market Performance

8×8 Inc. (EGHT) has seen a -6.13% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -24.61% decline in the past month and a -16.74% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.03%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.82% for EGHT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.25% for EGHT’s stock, with a -16.92% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EGHT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EGHT stocks, with Rosenblatt repeating the rating for EGHT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EGHT in the upcoming period, according to Rosenblatt is $6 based on the research report published on March 24th of the current year 2023.

Wedbush, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EGHT reach a price target of $7. The rating they have provided for EGHT stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 15th, 2022.

EGHT Trading at -24.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EGHT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.03%, as shares sank -20.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.15% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EGHT fell by -6.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.13. In addition, 8×8 Inc. saw -11.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EGHT starting from Denny Laurence, who sale 4,782 shares at the price of $3.98 back on Mar 27. After this action, Denny Laurence now owns 117,118 shares of 8×8 Inc., valued at $19,016 using the latest closing price.

Wilson Samuel C., the Interim Chief Executive Off. of 8×8 Inc., sale 2,000 shares at $4.70 during a trade that took place back on Mar 17, which means that Wilson Samuel C. is holding 750,350 shares at $9,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EGHT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-22.64 for the present operating margin

+60.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for 8×8 Inc. stands at -27.48. The total capital return value is set at -22.48, while invested capital returns managed to touch -27.93. Equity return is now at value -89.10, with -12.50 for asset returns.

Based on 8×8 Inc. (EGHT), the company’s capital structure generated 294.71 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 74.67. Total debt to assets is 59.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 286.22. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 72.51.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.12, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.68 and the total asset turnover is 0.80. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.25.

Conclusion

To put it simply, 8×8 Inc. (EGHT) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.