Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

The stock of Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM) has seen a -3.62% decrease in the past week, with a 5.25% gain in the past month, and a 2.39% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.42% for ZM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.12% for ZM stock, with a simple moving average of -13.44% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) Right Now?

Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 218.34x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of -0.22. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 24 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM) is $85.30, which is $13.93 above the current market price. The public float for ZM is 224.02M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.36% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ZM on April 11, 2023 was 3.86M shares.

ZM) stock’s latest price update

Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM)’s stock price has decreased by -0.95 compared to its previous closing price of 71.85. However, the company has experienced a -3.62% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/28/23 that Zoom Video Shares Rally as Earnings Top Estimates

Analysts’ Opinion of ZM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZM stocks, with Rosenblatt repeating the rating for ZM by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ZM in the upcoming period, according to Rosenblatt is $75 based on the research report published on March 24th of the current year 2023.

MKM Partners, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ZM reach a price target of $75, previously predicting the price at $100. The rating they have provided for ZM stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 23rd, 2023.

Wedbush gave a rating of “Neutral” to ZM, setting the target price at $80 in the report published on December 15th of the previous year.

ZM Trading at -2.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.84%, as shares surge +6.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZM fell by -3.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $70.58. In addition, Zoom Video Communications Inc. saw 5.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZM starting from Bawa Aparna, who sale 7,000 shares at the price of $73.24 back on Apr 04. After this action, Bawa Aparna now owns 42,639 shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc., valued at $512,699 using the latest closing price.

Bawa Aparna, the Chief Operating Officer of Zoom Video Communications Inc., sale 7,000 shares at $68.05 during a trade that took place back on Mar 28, which means that Bawa Aparna is holding 49,639 shares at $476,340 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.59 for the present operating margin

+69.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Zoom Video Communications Inc. stands at +2.36. The total capital return value is set at 4.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.71. Equity return is now at value 1.70, with 1.30 for asset returns.

Based on Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM), the company’s capital structure generated 1.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.53. Total debt to assets is 1.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.57, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.99 and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.53.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.