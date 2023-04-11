Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE: YSG)’s stock price has decreased by -4.17 compared to its previous closing price of 1.44. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -6.76% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE: YSG) Right Now?

The public float for YSG is 361.31M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.93% of that float. The average trading volume of YSG on April 11, 2023 was 1.86M shares.

YSG’s Market Performance

The stock of Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) has seen a -6.76% decrease in the past week, with a -8.61% drop in the past month, and a -22.47% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.23% for YSG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.77% for YSG stock, with a simple moving average of 3.19% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of YSG

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to YSG, setting the target price at $18.60 in the report published on December 14th of the previous year.

YSG Trading at -5.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YSG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.67%, as shares sank -10.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YSG fell by -6.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +42.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4565. In addition, Yatsen Holding Limited saw -5.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

In summary, Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.