XPO Inc. (XPO) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

XPO Inc. (NYSE: XPO) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for XPO is 2.19. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for XPO is 113.36M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.99% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of XPO on April 11, 2023 was 1.70M shares.

XPO) stock’s latest price update

XPO Inc. (NYSE: XPO)’s stock price has increased by 4.18 compared to its previous closing price of 30.13. However, the company has seen a fall of -1.60% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

XPO’s Market Performance

XPO Inc. (XPO) has seen a -1.60% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -12.51% decline in the past month and a -12.78% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.22%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.04% for XPO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.79% for XPO stock, with a simple moving average of -5.88% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of XPO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XPO stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for XPO by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for XPO in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $44 based on the research report published on April 06th of the current year 2023.

Evercore ISI, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see XPO reach a price target of $35, previously predicting the price at $44. The rating they have provided for XPO stocks is “In-line” according to the report published on February 14th, 2023.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to XPO, setting the target price at $43 in the report published on February 13th of the current year.

XPO Trading at -11.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XPO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.22%, as shares sank -9.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.15% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XPO fell by -1.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.48. In addition, XPO Inc. saw -5.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XPO starting from FRYE J WES, who purchase 1,500 shares at the price of $35.74 back on Mar 10. After this action, FRYE J WES now owns 1,500 shares of XPO Inc., valued at $53,610 using the latest closing price.

BRADLEY S JACOBS, the Chief Executive Officer of XPO Inc., sale 5,061,029 shares at $55.17 during a trade that took place back on Aug 11, which means that BRADLEY S JACOBS is holding 1,300,701 shares at $279,216,970 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XPO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.11 for the present operating margin

+15.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for XPO Inc. stands at +2.38. The total capital return value is set at 11.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.88. Equity return is now at value 43.70, with 8.10 for asset returns.

Based on XPO Inc. (XPO), the company’s capital structure generated 320.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 76.23. Total debt to assets is 51.76, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 304.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 72.33.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.81, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.49. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.05 and the total asset turnover is 1.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.08.

Conclusion

In conclusion, XPO Inc. (XPO) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.