World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (WWE) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: WWE)’s stock price has increased by 2.42 compared to its previous closing price of 100.38. However, the company has experienced a 12.66% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 04/03/23 that WWE Deal Is a Bet on Live Sports Streaming

Is It Worth Investing in World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: WWE) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: WWE) is above average at 46.27x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.18.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (WWE) is $101.89, which is -$3.92 below the current market price. The public float for WWE is 43.00M, and currently, short sellers hold a 21.11% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of WWE on April 11, 2023 was 1.31M shares.

WWE’s Market Performance

The stock of World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (WWE) has seen a 12.66% increase in the past week, with a 26.93% rise in the past month, and a 22.00% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.62%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.38% for WWE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 17.43% for WWE stock, with a simple moving average of 34.96% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WWE

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to WWE, setting the target price at $100 in the report published on January 17th of the current year.

WWE Trading at 18.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WWE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.71% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.62%, as shares surge +26.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WWE rose by +12.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +70.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $88.63. In addition, World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. saw 50.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WWE starting from DUNN KEVIN, who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $66.70 back on May 27. After this action, DUNN KEVIN now owns 271,171 shares of World Wrestling Entertainment Inc., valued at $1,000,500 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WWE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.20 for the present operating margin

+40.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. stands at +15.14. The total capital return value is set at 29.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch 23.12. Equity return is now at value 42.60, with 15.00 for asset returns.

Based on World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (WWE), the company’s capital structure generated 121.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.86. Total debt to assets is 46.38, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 77.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.90, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.11 and the total asset turnover is 1.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.45.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (WWE) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.