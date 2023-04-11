Whirlpool Corporation (WHR): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.49. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for WHR is 53.52M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.59% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WHR on April 11, 2023 was 757.58K shares.

WHR) stock’s latest price update

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR)’s stock price has increased by 3.27 compared to its previous closing price of 129.08. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 1.21% in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketWatch.com reported on 03/02/23 that No gas-stove ban, says safety group pushing more health testing

WHR’s Market Performance

Whirlpool Corporation (WHR) has experienced a 1.21% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 1.45% rise in the past month, and a -12.50% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.62% for WHR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.12% for WHR stock, with a simple moving average of -9.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WHR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WHR stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for WHR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WHR in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $160 based on the research report published on April 11th of the current year 2023.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to WHR, setting the target price at $160 in the report published on November 17th of the previous year.

WHR Trading at -3.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WHR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.87%, as shares surge +0.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.75% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WHR rose by +0.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $129.32. In addition, Whirlpool Corporation saw -5.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WHR starting from Conley Christopher S, who sale 1,535 shares at the price of $147.20 back on Feb 14. After this action, Conley Christopher S now owns 2,384 shares of Whirlpool Corporation, valued at $225,952 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WHR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.11 for the present operating margin

+15.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for Whirlpool Corporation stands at -7.70. The total capital return value is set at 11.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch -14.57. Equity return is now at value -40.20, with -8.40 for asset returns.

Based on Whirlpool Corporation (WHR), the company’s capital structure generated 350.98 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 77.83. Total debt to assets is 47.88, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 340.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 75.43.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.57. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.47 and the total asset turnover is 1.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.08.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Whirlpool Corporation (WHR) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.