What Recent Market Trends Mean for IMAC Holdings Inc.’s (BACK) Stock

In the past week, BACK stock has gone up by 48.46%, with a monthly gain of 22.21% and a quarterly plunge of -14.16%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.37%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.02% for IMAC Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 27.34% for BACK stock, with a simple moving average of -54.49% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in IMAC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BACK) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BACK is 0.05. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for IMAC Holdings Inc. (BACK) is $1.50, which is $1.3 above the current market price. The public float for BACK is 26.47M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.40% of that float. On April 11, 2023, BACK’s average trading volume was 188.84K shares.

BACK) stock’s latest price update

IMAC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BACK)’s stock price has increased by 57.22 compared to its previous closing price of 0.13. However, the company has experienced a 48.46% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

BACK Trading at -9.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BACK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.37%, as shares surge +37.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -34.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BACK rose by +57.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -76.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1575. In addition, IMAC Holdings Inc. saw -1.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BACK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-60.85 for the present operating margin

-9.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for IMAC Holdings Inc. stands at -113.14. Equity return is now at value -161.80, with -96.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.13.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of IMAC Holdings Inc. (BACK) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.