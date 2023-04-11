What Recent Market Trends Mean for Duke Energy Corporation’s (DUK) Stock

The stock of Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) has gone up by 2.76% for the week, with a 5.21% rise in the past month and a -5.75% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.88%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.10% for DUK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.71% for DUK stock, with a simple moving average of -1.70% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE: DUK) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE: DUK) is above average at 20.26x. The 36-month beta value for DUK is also noteworthy at 0.42.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for DUK is 769.27M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.94% of that float. The average trading volume of DUK on April 11, 2023 was 3.15M shares.

DUK) stock’s latest price update

Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE: DUK)’s stock price has decreased by -0.61 compared to its previous closing price of 99.74. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.76% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DUK

Seaport Research Partners, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DUK reach a price target of $91. The rating they have provided for DUK stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on November 21st, 2022.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Neutral” to DUK, setting the target price at $114 in the report published on August 05th of the previous year.

DUK Trading at 2.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DUK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.88%, as shares surge +6.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.18% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DUK rose by +2.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $95.90. In addition, Duke Energy Corporation saw -3.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DUK starting from Renjel Louis E., who sale 1,900 shares at the price of $99.90 back on Feb 13. After this action, Renjel Louis E. now owns 9,967 shares of Duke Energy Corporation, valued at $189,812 using the latest closing price.

YOUNG STEVEN K, the EVP & CCO of Duke Energy Corporation, sale 415 shares at $100.84 during a trade that took place back on Dec 01, which means that YOUNG STEVEN K is holding 111,997 shares at $41,849 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DUK

Equity return is now at value 5.10, with 1.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.