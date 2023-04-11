Virios Therapeutics Inc. (VIRI) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Virios Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRI)’s stock price has increased by 31.49 compared to its previous closing price of 0.42. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 48.84% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Virios Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRI) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for VIRI is $12.00, which is $1.45 above the current market price. The public float for VIRI is 17.40M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.12% of that float. The average trading volume for VIRI on April 11, 2023 was 541.57K shares.

VIRI’s Market Performance

The stock of Virios Therapeutics Inc. (VIRI) has seen a 48.84% increase in the past week, with a 60.84% rise in the past month, and a 106.42% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 25.94%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 18.24% for VIRI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 58.47% for VIRI stock, with a simple moving average of -74.51% for the last 200 days.

VIRI Trading at 63.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VIRI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 25.94%, as shares surge +68.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +74.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VIRI rose by +49.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -87.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3563. In addition, Virios Therapeutics Inc. saw 131.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VIRI starting from Whitley Richard James, who sale 1,800 shares at the price of $0.26 back on Dec 08. After this action, Whitley Richard James now owns 700 shares of Virios Therapeutics Inc., valued at $466 using the latest closing price.

Duncan Gregory Scott, the CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of Virios Therapeutics Inc., purchase 7,500 shares at $4.52 during a trade that took place back on May 23, which means that Duncan Gregory Scott is holding 32,461 shares at $33,900 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VIRI

The total capital return value is set at -112.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch -112.22. Equity return is now at value -141.70, with -122.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.02.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Virios Therapeutics Inc. (VIRI) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.