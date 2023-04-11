Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VKTX)’s stock price has increased by 1.56 compared to its previous closing price of 16.68. However, the company has seen a gain of 1.74% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 06/17/21 that CureVac, Honest, Bank Stocks: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VKTX) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for VKTX is also noteworthy at 0.77. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for VKTX is $27.10, which is $10.16 above than the current price. The public float for VKTX is 67.77M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.83% of that float. The average trading volume of VKTX on April 11, 2023 was 3.90M shares.

VKTX’s Market Performance

VKTX stock saw an increase of 1.74% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 54.00% and a quarterly increase of 100.71%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.24%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.55% for Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 32.35% for VKTX stock, with a simple moving average of 178.09% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VKTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VKTX stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for VKTX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VKTX in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $25 based on the research report published on March 28th of the current year 2023.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VKTX reach a price target of $22. The rating they have provided for VKTX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 17th, 2023.

BTIG Research gave a rating of “Buy” to VKTX, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on July 29th of the previous year.

VKTX Trading at 48.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VKTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.24%, as shares surge +63.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +101.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VKTX rose by +1.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +556.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.13. In addition, Viking Therapeutics Inc. saw 80.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VKTX starting from ZANTE GREG, who sale 30,911 shares at the price of $18.00 back on Apr 03. After this action, ZANTE GREG now owns 147,778 shares of Viking Therapeutics Inc., valued at $556,398 using the latest closing price.

Lian Brian, the President & CEO of Viking Therapeutics Inc., sale 22,000 shares at $17.85 during a trade that took place back on Apr 03, which means that Lian Brian is holding 2,232,963 shares at $392,700 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VKTX

The total capital return value is set at -40.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch -39.53. Equity return is now at value -42.80, with -38.70 for asset returns.

Based on Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX), the company’s capital structure generated 1.08 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.06. Total debt to assets is 0.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.87. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.86.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.61.

Conclusion

In summary, Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.