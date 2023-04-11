Uxin Limited (UXIN) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN)’s stock price has decreased by -14.67 compared to its previous closing price of 2.44. However, the company has seen a fall of -8.68% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN) Right Now?

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 0.04x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for UXIN is at 0.64. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for UXIN is $413.57, which is $9.17 above the current market price. The public float for UXIN is 39.39M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.53% of that float. The average trading volume for UXIN on April 11, 2023 was 176.96K shares.

UXIN’s Market Performance

UXIN stock saw a decrease of -8.68% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -16.39% and a quarterly a decrease of -40.17%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.80%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.03% for Uxin Limited (UXIN). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -12.77% for UXIN stock, with a simple moving average of -52.83% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UXIN

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UXIN reach a price target of $7.70. The rating they have provided for UXIN stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on March 12th, 2019.

UXIN Trading at -24.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UXIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.80%, as shares sank -5.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -36.74% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UXIN fell by -7.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -59.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.38. In addition, Uxin Limited saw -27.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for UXIN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-23.29 for the present operating margin

+2.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for Uxin Limited stands at -8.75. Equity return is now at value -113.40, with 146.20 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.29 and the total asset turnover is 1.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.67.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Uxin Limited (UXIN) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.