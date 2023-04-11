UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE: UNH) is above average at 24.32x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.67.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 19 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for UNH is 929.88M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.58% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of UNH on April 11, 2023 was 3.55M shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

UNH) stock’s latest price update

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE: UNH)’s stock price has increased by 0.46 compared to its previous closing price of 512.81. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 9.01% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/29/23 that Those Dreaded Medical Forms Are About to Be Scaled Back

UNH’s Market Performance

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) has experienced a 9.01% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 10.81% rise in the past month, and a 5.14% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.89%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.05% for UNH. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.92% for UNH stock, with a simple moving average of 0.54% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UNH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UNH stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for UNH by listing it as a “Strong Buy.” The predicted price for UNH in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $630 based on the research report published on April 05th of the current year 2023.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UNH reach a price target of $587. The rating they have provided for UNH stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on November 23rd, 2022.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Outperform” to UNH, setting the target price at $615 in the report published on November 21st of the previous year.

UNH Trading at 7.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UNH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.89%, as shares surge +11.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UNH rose by +9.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $480.10. In addition, UnitedHealth Group Incorporated saw -2.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UNH starting from McSweeney Erin, who sale 450 shares at the price of $542.30 back on Dec 07. After this action, McSweeney Erin now owns 8,736 shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated, valued at $244,035 using the latest closing price.

McSweeney Erin, the EVP Chief People Officer of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated, sale 616 shares at $535.00 during a trade that took place back on Dec 02, which means that McSweeney Erin is holding 8,463 shares at $329,560 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UNH

Equity return is now at value 27.00, with 8.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.