Unilever PLC (UL) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The stock of Unilever PLC (UL) has gone up by 1.31% for the week, with a 9.54% rise in the past month and a 4.79% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.04%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 0.97% for UL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.09% for UL stock, with a simple moving average of 10.77% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Unilever PLC (NYSE: UL) Right Now?

Unilever PLC (NYSE: UL) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 16.45x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.43. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Unilever PLC (UL) by analysts is $53.59, which is -$0.69 below the current market price. The public float for UL is 2.52B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.09% of that float. On April 11, 2023, the average trading volume of UL was 1.99M shares.

UL) stock’s latest price update

Unilever PLC (NYSE: UL)’s stock price has decreased by -0.35 compared to its previous closing price of 53.58. However, the company has seen a gain of 1.31% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/24/22 that Dry Shampoo Recalled Due to Potential Cancer-Causing Ingredient

UL Trading at 5.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.04%, as shares surge +8.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UL rose by +1.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $51.51. In addition, Unilever PLC saw 6.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for UL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.12 for the present operating margin

+40.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for Unilever PLC stands at +12.72. The total capital return value is set at 19.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch 18.49. Equity return is now at value 41.70, with 9.90 for asset returns.

Based on Unilever PLC (UL), the company’s capital structure generated 149.51 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.92. Total debt to assets is 36.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 120.23. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.97 and the total asset turnover is 0.78. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.75.

Conclusion

To sum up, Unilever PLC (UL) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.