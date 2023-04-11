Understanding the 2.19% Volatility Levels of Norfolk Southern Corporation’s (NSC) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC) has seen a -4.57% decrease in the past week, with a -5.11% drop in the past month, and a -20.91% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.19% for NSC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.59% for NSC stock, with a simple moving average of -13.99% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) Right Now?

Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for NSC is 1.29. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 18 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for NSC is $244.96, which is $44.11 above the current price. The public float for NSC is 227.46M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.00% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NSC on April 11, 2023 was 1.72M shares.

NSC) stock’s latest price update

Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC)’s stock price has decreased by -1.51 compared to its previous closing price of 205.41. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -4.57% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/31/23 that Justice Department, EPA Sue Norfolk Southern

Analysts’ Opinion of NSC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NSC stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for NSC by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for NSC in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $177 based on the research report published on April 04th of the current year 2023.

Wolfe Research gave a rating of “Outperform” to NSC, setting the target price at $255 in the report published on February 21st of the current year.

NSC Trading at -9.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NSC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.02%, as shares sank -3.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.12% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NSC fell by -4.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $205.17. In addition, Norfolk Southern Corporation saw -17.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NSC starting from Shaw Alan H., who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $224.16 back on Mar 01. After this action, Shaw Alan H. now owns 32,776 shares of Norfolk Southern Corporation, valued at $448,320 using the latest closing price.

Squires James A, the Director of Norfolk Southern Corporation, sale 21,272 shares at $245.76 during a trade that took place back on Dec 08, which means that Squires James A is holding 1,001 shares at $5,227,765 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NSC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+37.14 for the present operating margin

+37.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for Norfolk Southern Corporation stands at +25.64. The total capital return value is set at 16.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.70. Equity return is now at value 25.00, with 8.30 for asset returns.

Based on Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC), the company’s capital structure generated 126.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.88. Total debt to assets is 41.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 120.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.12.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.90, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.00 and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.76.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.