Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE: UGP) is above average at 10.56x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.19.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP) is $3.22, which is $0.22 above the current market price. The public float for UGP is 751.92M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.40% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of UGP on April 11, 2023 was 1.61M shares.

UGP) stock’s latest price update

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE: UGP)’s stock price has increased by 1.06 compared to its previous closing price of 2.82. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 4.40% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

UGP’s Market Performance

UGP’s stock has risen by 4.40% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 6.34% and a quarterly rise of 19.75%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.77% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.57% for Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.45% for UGP stock, with a simple moving average of 13.40% for the last 200 days.

UGP Trading at 10.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UGP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.77%, as shares surge +9.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UGP rose by +4.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.62. In addition, Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. saw 17.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for UGP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.56 for the present operating margin

+5.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. stands at +1.04. The total capital return value is set at 13.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.50. Equity return is now at value 16.40, with 5.00 for asset returns.

Based on Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP), the company’s capital structure generated 113.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.13. Total debt to assets is 36.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 82.75. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.78.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.62. The receivables turnover for the company is 21.57 and the total asset turnover is 3.79. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.48.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.