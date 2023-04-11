Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC) Stock Faces 8.70% Weekly Volatility

In the past week, DCFC stock has gone down by -16.41%, with a monthly decline of -35.54% and a quarterly plunge of -31.41%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.70%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.70% for Tritium DCFC Limited The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.13% for DCFC stock, with a simple moving average of -67.55% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ: DCFC) Right Now?

The public float for DCFC is 77.33M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.54% of that float. The average trading volume for DCFC on April 11, 2023 was 3.38M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

DCFC) stock’s latest price update

Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ: DCFC)’s stock price has decreased by -3.17 compared to its previous closing price of 1.11. However, the company has seen a -16.41% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/08/22 that Australian Company to Build EV Charging-Station Factory in Tennessee

Analysts’ Opinion of DCFC

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DCFC reach a price target of $8. The rating they have provided for DCFC stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on September 07th, 2022.

B. Riley Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to DCFC, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on June 17th of the previous year.

DCFC Trading at -25.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DCFC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.70%, as shares sank -24.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.32% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DCFC fell by -16.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -84.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1478. In addition, Tritium DCFC Limited saw -36.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.